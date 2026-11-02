Bangladesh garment workers clash with police protesting higher wages

At least 58 police officers have been injured since protests erupted on Saturday
Thousands of striking Bangladeshi garment workers clashed with police on Monday, demanding a monthly minimum wage more than double their current pay, as protests spread across industrial hubs.
The South Asian nation of 170 million people is the world's second-biggest garment exporter behind China, producing clothes for major international brands.
Hundreds of workers in Gazipur, north of the capital Dhaka, blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway, with some damaging cars including torching a police vehicle. Large groups took to the streets in the Mirpur district, where police dispersed demonstrators with tear gas, AFP reporters saw.
Industry representatives said workers from at least 670 factories walked out on Monday.
At least 58 police officers have been injured since protests erupted on Saturday, the force said, giving no figure for protesters hurt in clashes.
Police fired stun grenades and tear gas canisters on Monday to disperse crowds in Ashulia, a Dhaka suburb and the site of some of the country's largest factories. Strikes also spread to Narayanganj, another major manufacturing hub.
At least 57 people have been arrested.
The protests have continued despite the government's announcement on Sunday that it would establish a board to review the minimum wage in the vital garment industry, which employs millions of people and generates the bulk of Bangladesh's export earnings.
Labour leaders say workers' grievances extend beyond the formation of the board, citing inflation at eight percent and rising household expenses.
The protesters demand a 30,000-taka monthly wage ($241), more than double their current pay.
Workers currently earn about 13,000 taka a month, according to Kalpona Akter of the Bangladesh Center for Workers Solidarity.
"Food prices, cooking gas and electricity bills have all gone up -- the government must either bring down the prices of essential commodities or raise our wages," said Mamun, 28, a factory worker.
Machine operator Sharmin, 24, said: "We keep the wheels of the economy turning. They must listen to us."
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said the government was taking strong action to stop the protests.
"Those engaging in unlawful activities and conspiracies under the guise of labour movements will be tackled with an iron hand," he said after meeting industry leaders on Monday.
However, Ahmed also said earlier that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had instructed officials after an emergency cabinet meeting late on Sunday to "ensure workers' rights and improve their living standards".
He said Rahman had told them to make sure production and exports continued "unhindered".
Bangladesh produces clothes for companies that range from Fruit of the Loom to Levi Strauss and VF Corp, whose brands include Vans, Timberland and The North Face.
The country's main manufacturer associations for garments and knitwear warned that "prolonged unrest could disrupt production, delay export shipments and affect Bangladesh's commitments to international buyers", the state-run BSS news agency said on Monday.
Kamrul Hasan, general secretary of the Ekota Garments Sramik Federation, told AFP some labour leaders had gone into hiding.
"We were not prepared for this unrest either, as the wage board has already been formed," he said. "But workers are now protesting over wages and other unresolved issues."
In Ashulia, security officers chased protesters as they scattered down narrow side streets, while tear gas drifted into densely packed residential compounds where families often share single rooms.
"Police fired tear gas shells inside our compound," said Kamona, 24, who gave only one name. "We have children, but they don't care."