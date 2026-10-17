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Bangladesh beach resort fire kills 10, including children

Fire at Bangladesh beach resort claims 10 lives, injures 4

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AFP
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Tuptup Resto and Resort fire leaves tragedy in its wake
Tuptup Resto and Resort fire leaves tragedy in its wake
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A fire gutted a beach resort in southeastern Bangladesh on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring four, an official said.

The fire broke out at Tuptup Resto and Resort at Inani in Cox's Bazar district, a popular destination for domestic tourists, Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence in the district, said. The resort is located near the Bay of Bengal.

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The blaze erupted in the morning and quickly spread through the three-story wooden resort, he said. Children were among the dead, he said, without giving details.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

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Bangladesh

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