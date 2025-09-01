GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border

The quake’s epicenter was near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
There was a second quake some 20 minutes later in the same province.
There was a second quake some 20 minutes later in the same province.
Gulf News archives

Kabul, Afghanistan: A magnitude 6.0 earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistan border late Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter was near Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, and it had a depth of 8 kilometers, the USGS said. It struck at 11:47 p.m. local time Sunday.

Naqibullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Nangarhar Public Health Department, said 15 people were injured and taken to the local hospital for treatment.

There was a second quake some 20 minutes later in the same province, with a magnitude of 4.5 and a depth of 10 kilometers.

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2023, followed by strong aftershocks. The Taliban government estimated that at least 4,000 people perished.

The U.N. gave a far lower death toll of about 1,500. It was the deadliest natural disaster to strike Afghanistan in recent memory.

Related Topics:
tag

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Emotional moment: Pakistan team supports Rashid Khan following family loss

Rashid Khan mourns brother; Pakistan team pays tribute

2m read
Pakistan players celebrate their comfortable win against Afghanistan in the tri-series opener at Sharjah Stadium on Friday.

Asia Cup: Pakistan send strong message before India tie

3m read
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's two-wicket maiden in his second spell turned the match on its head against Afghanistan in the tri-series opener at Sharjah Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan pacers breathe fire to crush Afghanistan

3m read
Rescue workers evacuate villagers from a flooded area in Chango Walia village in Narowal district, Pakistan, August 27, 2025.

Floods hit 1.2m, displace 250,000 in eastern Pakistan

3m read