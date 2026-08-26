Hirosaki Castle is one of Japan’s important historic landmarks
More than 1,000 people in Japan have joined forces to help move the historic Hirosaki Castle back to its original location following major restoration work.
Teams of participants took turns pulling the castle in a carefully coordinated effort in Aomori Prefecture, creating a remarkable scene as locals and visitors worked together on the historic project.
The castle was moved from its original position in 2015 after engineers discovered damage to the stone walls supporting the structure. The relocation allowed restoration work to be carried out on the foundations and surrounding stonework.
Now, after years of repairs, the historic structure is being returned to its former position. The unusual community effort has attracted attention for its combination of traditional heritage preservation and public participation.
Hirosaki Castle is one of Japan’s important historic landmarks, particularly renowned for its traditional architecture and cherry blossoms.