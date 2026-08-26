GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

1,000 people pull historic Japanese castle into place

Hirosaki Castle is one of Japan’s important historic landmarks

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Participants pull Hirosaki Castle using ropes to its original position following repair works in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture.
Participants pull Hirosaki Castle using ropes to its original position following repair works in Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture.
AFP

More than 1,000 people in Japan have joined forces to help move the historic Hirosaki Castle back to its original location following major restoration work.

Teams of participants took turns pulling the castle in a carefully coordinated effort in Aomori Prefecture, creating a remarkable scene as locals and visitors worked together on the historic project.

The castle was moved from its original position in 2015 after engineers discovered damage to the stone walls supporting the structure. The relocation allowed restoration work to be carried out on the foundations and surrounding stonework.

Now, after years of repairs, the historic structure is being returned to its former position. The unusual community effort has attracted attention for its combination of traditional heritage preservation and public participation.

Hirosaki Castle is one of Japan’s important historic landmarks, particularly renowned for its traditional architecture and cherry blossoms.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Konoe employee Taichi Konishi takes a break in a cooling box for workers also known as a "human fridge" at the company's warehouse, a specialist wholesaler of screws and surveying equipment, on a hot day in Higashiosaka, Osaka Prefecture on August 21, 2026.

Cool Japan: Human fridge chills workers in extreme heat

3m read
The eDAS system handled 1,453,333 requests between January and May, including 775,633 for commercial invoices and 677,700 for certificates of origin.

UAE records 1.45m eDAS attestation requests in 5 months

2m read
The coastline of Tomakomai, Hokkaido Prefecture, Japan (File photo/Reuters)

Japan hit by second strong quake as Hokkaido shakes

2m read
Bear crawl

Exercise smart this summer with 6 fitness workouts

4m read