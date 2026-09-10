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India-Japan T20I tickets sold out ahead of historic clash

One-off T20I will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture

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Jai Rai
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India-Japan T20I tickets sold out ahead of historic clash
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Tickets for the historic India-Japan T20I on September 22 have sold out, the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) announced, underlining the growing anticipation surrounding the first official international meeting between the two nations’ senior men’s teams.

The one-off T20I will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture, Japan. The fixture, part of the Suzuki Cup, will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.

The JCA confirmed the ticket sell-out on social media and thanked fans for their overwhelming response to the historic occasion.

The match will mark the first official international fixture between the senior men’s cricket teams of India and Japan. The JCA and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) jointly announced the fixture earlier this month.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia welcomed the opportunity to take Indian cricket to a new territory.

“The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men’s teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia,” Saikia said.

“The BCCI believes that the growth of cricket must extend beyond its traditional territories, and as the world’s largest cricket board, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to that growth. The BCCI will work closely with the JCA to further strengthen cricket in Japan and to build on this relationship in the years ahead,” he added.

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