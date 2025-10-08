Argentina’s ‘rockstar' President Javier Milei strikes a chord at Buenos Aires concert

Wrapped in Argentina’s blue-and-white flag, Milei sang popular Argentine rock songs
Dubai: Argentine President Javier Milei traded his suit for black leather as he took to the stage in Buenos Aires on Monday night, performing rock classics at a concert marking the release of his new book, “The Making of the Miracle: The Argentine Case.”
The 573-page volume, primarily based on Milei’s past speeches, reflects his vision for Argentina’s economic and political transformation. The event, held at a packed 15,000-seat arena, combined music and message, with the president performing alongside his band, Banda Presidencial, and addressing the audience on themes of unity, resilience, and national identity.
Wrapped in Argentina’s blue-and-white flag, Milei sang several popular Argentine rock songs and also paid tribute to cultural and humanitarian causes, denouncing acts of intolerance. His performance, he said, was a celebration of “freedom and the Argentine spirit.”
The concert drew a mix of supporters and curious onlookers, highlighting Milei’s unconventional blend of politics and pop culture. As Argentina prepares for its upcoming midterm elections, the president’s musical turn showcased a lighter side of leadership, reflecting his trademark energy and connection with younger audiences.
