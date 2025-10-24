GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Who's who: List of donors to build new White House ballroom

90,000 square-foot ballroom to host way more guests for state dinners and big events

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
US President Donald Trump holds a rendering of the planned White House Ballroom extension during a meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump holds a rendering of the planned White House Ballroom extension during a meeting in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
Bloomberg

The White House’s East Wing has been torn down to make room for a brand-new 90,000-square-foot ballroom, part of US President Donald Trump’s latest project since returning to office.

The current State Dining Room seats about 140 guests, or up to 200 if everyone’s willing to mingle standing.

By comparison, France’s fancy Elysee Palace rolls out the red carpet for over 600 guests in its glamorous salons.

Russia’s Kremlin Palace throws ballroom bashes for 1,000+ partygoers. And China’s Great Hall of the People: It’s the event giant, hosting a whopping 5,000 VIPs.

The Donald J. Trump Ballroom will have a flashy 900-guest capacity. That’s a game changer — suddenly the US is stepping up its party game to hang with, or even outshine, the biggest global venues.

Because if you’re the world’s most powerful and grand country, shouldn’t your venue say it loud and proud?

How much will it cost — and who’s paying?

The price tag has jumped around a bit. The White House originally said around $200 million, but Trump himself now says it’ll cost “about $300 million.”

Trump claims it’s all privately funded, meaning no taxpayer dollars.

The money’s reportedly coming from a mix of Trump’s own pockets and major corporate donors — think Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Lockheed Martin, Coinbase, and Comcast.

Other big names chipping in include the Winklevoss twins, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his family, and Miriam Adelson, long-time republic donors.

So, the White House is getting a huge new event space, funded by billionaires and big tech, while critics say it’s another Trump-style over-the-top makeover.

Here's the list of ballroom construction donors, as published by the White House:

  • Altria Group, Inc.

  • Amazon

  • Apple

  • Booz Allen Hamilton

  • Caterpillar, Inc.

  • Coinbase

  • Comcast Corporation

  • J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul

  • Hard Rock International

  • Google

  • HP Inc.

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Meta Platforms

  • Micron Technology

  • Microsoft

  • NextEra Energy, Inc.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc.

  • Ripple

  • Reynolds American

  • T-Mobile

  • Tether America

  • Union Pacific Railroad

  • Adelson Family Foundation

  • Stefan E. Brodie

  • Betty Wold Johnson Foundation

  • Charles and Marissa Cascarilla

  • Edward and Shari Glazer

  • Harold Hamm

  • Benjamin Leon Jr.

  • The Lutnick Family

  • The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation

  • Stephen A. Schwarzman

  • Konstantin Sokolov

  • Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher

  • Paolo Tiramani

  • Cameron Winklevoss

  • Tyler Winklevoss

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This handout satellite photo obtained on October 23, 2025 from Planet Labs PBC and dated September 9, 2025 shows the White House in Washinton, DC, before the demolition of the East Wing.

Trump completes demolition of White House East Wing

40m ago3m read
US President Donald Trump (L) greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outside the West Wing of the White House on October 17, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Video: Trump hosts Zelenskyy at White House

3m read
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky holds photos of Ukrainians who were captured by Russian troops as he meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on February 28, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in White House today

3m read
US President Donald Trump announces a deal to lower drug prices with drug maker AstraZeneca at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 10, 2025.

White House: 'Substantial' shutdown layoffs have begun

3m read