Who's who: List of donors to build new White House ballroom

90,000 square-foot ballroom to host way more guests for state dinners and big events
The White House’s East Wing has been torn down to make room for a brand-new 90,000-square-foot ballroom, part of US President Donald Trump’s latest project since returning to office.
The current State Dining Room seats about 140 guests, or up to 200 if everyone’s willing to mingle standing.
By comparison, France’s fancy Elysee Palace rolls out the red carpet for over 600 guests in its glamorous salons.
Russia’s Kremlin Palace throws ballroom bashes for 1,000+ partygoers. And China’s Great Hall of the People: It’s the event giant, hosting a whopping 5,000 VIPs.
The Donald J. Trump Ballroom will have a flashy 900-guest capacity. That’s a game changer — suddenly the US is stepping up its party game to hang with, or even outshine, the biggest global venues.
Because if you’re the world’s most powerful and grand country, shouldn’t your venue say it loud and proud?
The price tag has jumped around a bit. The White House originally said around $200 million, but Trump himself now says it’ll cost “about $300 million.”
Trump claims it’s all privately funded, meaning no taxpayer dollars.
The money’s reportedly coming from a mix of Trump’s own pockets and major corporate donors — think Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Lockheed Martin, Coinbase, and Comcast.
Other big names chipping in include the Winklevoss twins, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his family, and Miriam Adelson, long-time republic donors.
So, the White House is getting a huge new event space, funded by billionaires and big tech, while critics say it’s another Trump-style over-the-top makeover.
Here's the list of ballroom construction donors, as published by the White House:
Altria Group, Inc.
Amazon
Apple
Booz Allen Hamilton
Caterpillar, Inc.
Coinbase
Comcast Corporation
J. Pepe and Emilia Fanjul
Hard Rock International
HP Inc.
Lockheed Martin
Meta Platforms
Micron Technology
Microsoft
NextEra Energy, Inc.
Palantir Technologies Inc.
Ripple
Reynolds American
T-Mobile
Tether America
Union Pacific Railroad
Adelson Family Foundation
Stefan E. Brodie
Betty Wold Johnson Foundation
Charles and Marissa Cascarilla
Edward and Shari Glazer
Harold Hamm
Benjamin Leon Jr.
The Lutnick Family
The Laura & Isaac Perlmutter Foundation
Stephen A. Schwarzman
Konstantin Sokolov
Kelly Loeffler and Jeff Sprecher
Paolo Tiramani
Cameron Winklevoss
Tyler Winklevoss
