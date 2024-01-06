Video: Alaska Air Boeing plane blows out window, fuselage after take-off

A Boeing Co. 737 Max jet operated by Alaska Airlines made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport after a window and a portion of the plane's fuselage blew out shortly after take-off.
Flight 1282 was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Portland to Ontario, California, according to an Alaska Airlines statement. Photos and video posted by passengers on Reddit and social messaging site X showed the window and what appeared to be an emergency exit missing from the jet.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the matter and had no further information to share for now. Boeing could not immediately comment.
Flight 1282 "experienced an incident this evening soon after departure," the airline said, adding the aircraft landed safely at Portland International Airport. "We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available."
FlightRadar24 said the plane was in the air for about 20 minutes and reached a maximum altitude of 16,300 feet.
The plane was a brand-new Boeing 737 Max 9 delivered to Alaska Airlines in October. The incident comes as Boeing is working to rebuild confidence in the 737 Max, a crucial source of cash. Alaska operates an all-Boeing fleet.