US weighs Middle East troop cuts, underground facilities after Iran attacks expose bases

After months of Iranian missile and drone attacks exposed vulnerabilities across a network of US bases and intelligence facilities built up over decades, American military and intelligence officials are quietly discussing whether Washington should reduce parts of its regional footprint once the conflict ends, according to CNN.

At the same time, the Pentagon is considering moving some installations underground to better protect forces that remain from missile and drone attacks, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The emerging discussions suggest the war could trigger one of the most significant reassessments in years of how the United States positions its forces across the Middle East.

There are still about 50,000 US troops in the region, along with two aircraft carriers and more than a dozen guided-missile destroyers. But Iranian attacks have demonstrated that the permanent bases meant to project American power can themselves become targets.

US officials say American military installations in Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have been hit by Iranian drones and missiles during the conflict, with significant damage in some cases.

Military planners have developed several possible options for changing the US force structure in the region as early as next year, according to CNN.

But officials are considering whether some facilities badly damaged or destroyed during Iranian attacks should simply be abandoned rather than rebuilt, partly because of the cost.

Pentagon comptroller Jules “Jay” Hurst III acknowledged in April that the eventual repair bill remained unclear and that decisions would depend on what Washington wanted its future posture in the Middle East to look like.

Senior Pentagon officials have privately indicated that they want to reduce the US troop presence in several Gulf countries as part of a wider effort to place more of the defence burden on regional partners, CNN reported.

The US military is simultaneously examining how to better protect the forces that remain — including moving some installations underground to shield them from the kind of missile and drone attacks Iran has launched during the war.

One alternative would be to keep them in the United States, deploy them to the region for specific missions and then bring them home.

The US already maintained roughly 27,000 active-duty troops across the region by 1998. Its footprint expanded dramatically after the September 11, 2001 attacks as Washington fought wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and conducted counterterrorism operations elsewhere.

During the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the number of US troops in the Middle East reached an estimated 250,000. Between 2007 and 2011, it never fell below roughly 100,000.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.