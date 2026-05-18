US weighs drone threat from Cuba: report

Cuba has been acquiring attack drones from Russia and Iran since 2023 and is seeking to buy more, US officials told Axios. A bunker full of Shahed-136 drones shown in an IRGC propaganda video. These one-way drones, known as "AK-47s of the sky" are low-cost platforms designed for "swarm" attacks and mass produced by Iran. Since Saturday, Iran has launched up to 2,000 one-way attack drones across the Gulf region, according to military estimates cited by The New York Times. Screengrab