A woman first in line to set foot on it again, says the American vice-president

Mike Pence Image Credit: AFP

Washington: Vice-President Mike Pence announced Tuesday that the United States aims to send astronauts back to the Moon in five years, with a woman first in line to set foot on it again.

"It is the stated policy of this administration and the United States of America to return American astronauts to the Moon, within the next five years," Pence said in a speech in Huntsville, Alabama.