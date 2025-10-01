Lawmakers’ deadlock leaves US travel sector bracing for delays, closures and losses
Dubai: The US federal government has officially shut down after lawmakers failed to pass a new spending package — a move that could spell serious disruption for travellers.
From flight delays to shuttered parks, the fallout is expected to ripple across America’s $2 trillion tourism sector.
Airports, trains, and national parks are bracing for major disruptions as essential workers keep operating without pay, while vital services grind to a halt, , according to CNN.
The fallout threatens longer lines, muddled itineraries, shuttered parks, and billions in lost tourism revenue.
Commercial flights will not be grounded, but the aviation sector is expected to be under serious strain. More than 13,000 air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff must remain on duty without pay.
During previous shutdowns, staffing shortages triggered massive flight delays. In 2019, the sick-out of just 10 air traffic controllers temporarily shut New York’s LaGuardia Airport and caused ripple-effect delays at Philadelphia, Atlanta, and New Jersey.
Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy recently touted new hiring gains, with over 2,000 air traffic controllers brought in this year. But training for those recruits, along with other FAA programs, will now stall.
Amtrak confirmed trains will keep running despite federal funding woes. “Travellers across the Northeast Corridor and nationwide can be assured Amtrak will remain open for business,” spokesperson Beth K. Toll told CNN.
Perhaps the most visible impact will hit America’s national parks. The Grand Canyon, one of the country’s top tourist sites with nearly 5 million visitors in 2024, could close its gates. Arizona officials warned the state cannot afford to shoulder Washington’s dysfunction.
The National Parks Conservation Association said as many as 433 sites may shutter, draining millions from local economies that rely on tourism. “Our national parks are already in crisis,” said association president Theresa Pierno. “A shutdown would furlough thousands of staff, jeopardise natural treasures, and upend plans for countless visitors.”
During the 2013 shutdown, 8 million recreation visits were lost. In 2019, many parks stayed technically open but without staff or services, sparking chaos for visitors.
Some states have stepped in before — Utah kept its “Mighty 5” parks open in 2023, while Colorado funded its four national parks. This time, Arizona has already ruled out footing the bill.
The shutdown comes at a fragile time for US tourism. The hospitality industry is still reeling from a slump in Canadian travellers, many of whom have vowed to avoid the US while President Trump remains in office.
With airports stretched, parks padlocked, and workers unpaid, the consequences could run deep for America’s $2 trillion travel sector.
