Commercial flights will not be grounded, but the aviation sector is expected to be under serious strain. More than 13,000 air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staff must remain on duty without pay.

The shutdown comes at a fragile time for US tourism. The hospitality industry is still reeling from a slump in Canadian travellers, many of whom have vowed to avoid the US while President Trump remains in office.

Some states have stepped in before — Utah kept its “Mighty 5” parks open in 2023, while Colorado funded its four national parks. This time, Arizona has already ruled out footing the bill.

The National Parks Conservation Association said as many as 433 sites may shutter, draining millions from local economies that rely on tourism. “Our national parks are already in crisis,” said association president Theresa Pierno. “A shutdown would furlough thousands of staff, jeopardise natural treasures, and upend plans for countless visitors.”

Perhaps the most visible impact will hit America’s national parks. The Grand Canyon, one of the country’s top tourist sites with nearly 5 million visitors in 2024, could close its gates. Arizona officials warned the state cannot afford to shoulder Washington’s dysfunction.

Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy recently touted new hiring gains, with over 2,000 air traffic controllers brought in this year. But training for those recruits, along with other FAA programs, will now stall.

