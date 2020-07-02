Swiss drugmaker Novartis' logo is seen at the company's plant in the northern Swiss town of Stein, Switzerland. Image Credit: REUTERS

Washington: Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis has agreed to pay more than $642 million (Dh2.3 billion) to settle a lawsuit that accused it of paying kickbacks to doctors, among other allegations, the US Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

Part of the settlement pertained to the company's use of three foundations to funnel payments to cover costs for patients taking its multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya and kidney cancer drug Afinitor.

For more than a decade, Novartis spent hundreds of millions of dollars on so-called speaker programmes, including speaking fees, exorbitant meals and top-shelf alcohol that were nothing more than bribes to get doctors across the country to prescribe Novartis' drugs. - Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York

Another part centered on alleged bribing of doctors to prescribe the company's medication.

"Through this settlement and others, the government has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring that drug companies do not use kickbacks to influence the drugs prescribed by doctors or purchased by patients," Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt said.

Novartis is accused of having hosted tens of thousands of speaker programmes and events which the Department of Justice said were used to bribe physicians.

Carrot and stick rule

In one example, the company chose doctors who already prescribed high volumes of Novartis drugs to serve as paid speakers, as a means of inducing them to continue writing or write more prescriptions.

Representatives often dropped doctors from the speaker program if they failed to increase prescriptions, the Department of Justice said.

"For more than a decade, Novartis spent hundreds of millions of dollars on so-called speaker programmes, including speaking fees, exorbitant meals and top-shelf alcohol that were nothing more than bribes to get doctors across the country to prescribe Novartis' drugs," said acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss for the Southern District of New York.

The Department of Justice said the activity was the result of decisions made by top management at Novartis' North American headquarters in New Jersey.