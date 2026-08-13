GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US military helicopter crash kills 2 in Texas, officials say

Violent AH-64 Apache helicopter crash in Fort Hood leaves two dead, homes evacuated

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
An AH-64 Apache helicopter.
An AH-64 Apache helicopter.
Reuters

An Army Apache helicopter crashed in a central Texas field on Wednesday, killing both people on board and sparking a wildfire that forced several homes to be evacuated, sheriff’s official said.

Officials from nearby Fort Hood announced that the AH-64 Apache helicopter had crashed.

Cliff Coleman, spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s office confirmed that both occupants died.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here 

No cause of the crash was immediately announced. Fort Hood’s criminal investigation division was leading the crash investigation, Coleman said.

The helicopter did not hit any homes or other structures when it crashed, Coleman said.

“You could tell it was a violent crash,” Coleman said.

“Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general. "Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information.”

Related Topics:
tag

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The crash occurred on Al Dawawis road in the Al Qassasin district, prompting a major emergency response as police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene.

18 workers killed, 32 injured in Egypt collision

1m read
This photograph shows a fire at the site of a drone strike on a shopping centre in Sumy late at night on July 20, 2026, amid the Russian strikes in Ukraine. File photo.

Russian strikes kill one in Ukraine's northeast: report

1m read
A combo photo shows US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Trump on Iran deal: 'I'm not looking to kill people'

3m read
A warehouse storing frozen products is seen on fire after Russian shelling, in the village of Kvitneve in Kyiv region. File photo

3 killed in Kyiv following Russian strikes

1m read