US midterms: Ossoff wins Georgia as control of Congress remains unsettled

Ossoff secures Georgia Senate seat as Congress control remains uncertain
Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has won reelection in Georgia, securing an important defensive victory as Americans await the outcome of congressional elections that could reshape President Donald Trump’s second term.
The Associated Press called the race against Republican Representative Mike Collins, describing it as the first battleground Senate contest decided.
Control of the House and Senate remained unresolved in the latest published reporting available for this update.
Reuters reported that Democrats were favoured to capture the House, while the Senate remained a closely fought, state-by-state contest. Those assessments are expectations, not confirmed outcomes.
The midterms will determine whether Republicans preserve unified control in Washington or Democrats gain leverage over Trump’s agenda. House and Senate outcomes are separate contests, so one party need not win both chambers this year.
Democrats need a net gain of three House seats and four Senate seats to wrest control from Republicans, according to AP and Reuters.
All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are being contested, including special elections. Republicans entered Election Day holding a 53–47 Senate advantage.
Ossoff’s victory protects a Democratic seat rather than flipping a Republican one.
Other early AP calls included Senate victories for Democrat Ed Markey in Massachusetts and Democrat Juliana Stratton in Illinois.
At the stage covered by AP’s retrieved update, more than a dozen House races had been called in safe districts, with none changing party hands.
The Senate battleground includes Maine, where Republican Susan Collins faces Democrat Troy Jackson; North Carolina, where Democrat Roy Cooper faces Republican Michael Whatley; and Ohio, where Republican Jon Husted faces Democrat Sherrod Brown.
These contests could help determine whether Democrats assemble the gains needed for a majority.
Other closely watched races include Michigan’s contest between Democrat Abdul El-Sayed and Republican Mike Rogers, and Texas’s contest between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.
No winner in those races is established by the reporting reviewed here.
The election is a verdict on the first two years of Trump’s second administration. Losing either chamber would complicate his legislative agenda; losing the Senate would also affect the confirmation process for nominees.
The retrieved live feeds contain early counting snapshots rather than a complete national result.
Neither chamber could be declared won on this evidence, as partial seat totals must not be confused with a final majority.
Georgia: AP calls Ossoff’s reelection against Collins; Democrats retain the seat.
House: Democrats need a net gain of three seats; control remains unresolved in the retrieved coverage.
Senate: Democrats need four net pickups while protecting their existing seats.
Counting: Early calls and incomplete trackers do not establish a national winner.
Jon Ossoff’s Georgia victory protects a key Democratic Senate seat, but congressional control remains unsettled in available reporting.
Democrats seek House and Senate gains, while counting continues across competitive states and districts throughout the country.
Congressional majorities shape legislation, spending negotiations and oversight of the administration. Senate control also affects nominations.
These elections, therefore, influence Trump’s governing room, even though the presidency itself is not on the ballot this year.
Watch verified race calls in Maine, North Carolina, Ohio, Michigan and Texas, alongside competitive House districts.
Updated counts will clarify the balance of power; avoid treating forecasts, incomplete totals or partisan victory declarations as results.
The distinction is between a confirmed race victory and control of Congress. Ossoff has won Georgia, but that alone does not deliver a Democratic majority. The policy implications depend on which party ultimately controls each chamber after counting.
With inputs from AP, Reuters, AFP