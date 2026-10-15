GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US Hindu temple shooting plot foiled after rifle jams, police say

Co-worker’s tip led to the 19-year-old’s arrest and discovery of weapons and ammunition

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois (left), and Alexandros Paporakis, 19, who has been charged over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a temple in the US.
A Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois (left), and Alexandros Paporakis, 19, who has been charged over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a temple in the US.
X

A 19-year-old man has been charged in the US over an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois, after his rifle reportedly failed to fire, according to authorities.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago on Wednesday welcomed the timely action taken by US law enforcement authorities following the arrest of Alexandros Paporakis.

In a statement, the Consulate said it was aware of reports concerning an alleged attempt to target a place of worship in Aurora and was closely monitoring developments while remaining in contact with members of the Indian diaspora.

“We appreciate the timely action by law enforcement authorities. We are in touch with members of the Indian diaspora and are closely monitoring developments,” the Consulate said.

Co-worker alerted police

According to the Palatine Police Department, the investigation began on October 11 after Mount Prospect police received information about a potential mass shooting from an individual who had received concerning electronic communications from Paporakis.

Prosecutors said Paporakis had told the co-worker that he went to a Hindu temple on Saturday intending to carry out an attack, but his rifle did not fire when he pulled the trigger. He then fled the scene.

The co-worker alerted police after receiving messages from Paporakis, who allegedly also shared a photograph of himself wearing a tactical vest and an eight-page document outlining his extremist views.

Weapons and ammunition found

Police arrested Paporakis as he was leaving his residence in Palatine. A subsequent search of his home uncovered a rifle, multiple loaded rifle magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical equipment and other items believed to be relevant to the investigation.

Authorities also recovered a tactical vest containing body armour and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

Investigators examined electronic communications and a document attributed to Paporakis titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)”.

According to police, the document contained white supremacist and extremist views, including references to violence against people of South Asian heritage, particularly those of Indian descent.

Detectives believe Paporakis may have been planning an attack on October 11, potentially targeting a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area.

Charges and court proceedings

Paporakis was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat, a Class X felony, and one count of unlawful possession of weapons, according to police.

He appeared at a detention hearing on Wednesday, where a judge ordered him detained.

Palatine police said they had coordinated outreach to Hindu places of worship in the area to alert them to the information. The investigation also involved assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities have not announced any further court developments. Paporakis remains accused of the offences, and the allegations have yet to be tested at trial.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Top 5 stunning Dubai spots for your pre-wedding shoot

Top 5 stunning Dubai spots for your pre-wedding shoot

3m read
Dhahi Khalfan meets India’s new Consul General in Dubai

Dhahi Khalfan meets India’s new Consul General in Dubai

1m read
From left to right: Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News; Dr. Emmadi Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and Mark Thompson, Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News

Gulf News Edufair is back in Dubai with global options

4m read
Consul General Dr Jens Christian Gaedtke

Germany and UAE strengthen bonds in business and beyond

2m read