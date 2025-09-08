GOLD/FOREX
US court upholds $83-million sex assault defamation order against Trump

Jury says damages awards 'reasonable in light of the extraordinary, egregious facts'

AFP
US President Donald Trump and writer E. Jean Carroll
File

A US appeals court upheld Monday a jury's $83.3 million penalty against President Donald Trump for defaming author E. Jean Carroll whom he was found to have sexually assaulted. 

"We hold that the district court did not err in any of the challenged rulings and that the jury's duly rendered damages awards were reasonable in light of the extraordinary and egregious facts of this case," the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit wrote.  

