Clay Conaway arrives at Susses Country Court Image Credit: Twitter/@KyleighPanetta

GEORGETOWN, Delaware: Defense attorneys for a former Delaware college athlete accused of rape say the alleged victim was enthralled after connecting with him on an online dating site and drove to his house intending to have sex with him.

But prosecutors told jurors in opening statements Monday that the victim did not want to have sex with former University of Delaware baseball player Clay Conaway and that she contacted friends after the June 2018 encounter, crying hysterically.

The alleged victim is scheduled to testify Tuesday. She is one of six women Conaway is accused of raping between September 2013 and July 2018.