Bill Barr has also refused to supply unredacted version of controversial report

Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the Mueller Report. Image Credit: AP

Washington: US Attorney General Bill Barr has refused to testify Thursday to the House Judiciary Committee on his handling of the Mueller report, committee chairman Jerry Nadler said.

Nadler said that Barr had also refused to supply the committee with a full and unredacted copy of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible obstruction by President Donald Trump.

Nadler said he thought Barr did not want to appear if he was subjected to questioning by a lawyer from the committee in addition to its members.