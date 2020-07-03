Washington: The US notched more than 53,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Thursday, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed, a new one-day record as infections surge around the country.
The Baltimore-based university's tracker showed 53,069 more cases as of 8.30pm (4.30am Friday UAE), bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic reached the US to 2,735,339.
The university also recorded a further 649 fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 128,677.
The second consecutive day of a record-high case count came as the United States - the hardest-hit country in the world in the coronavirus pandemic - headed into the July Fourth holiday weekend.