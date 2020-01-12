Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11pm on Saturday

Aurora, Colorado: Three juveniles and two adults were shot and wounded at an apartment complex in Colorado, police said early Sunday.

The five victims - two girls, one boy and two adult men - were hospitalised in serious condition but expected to survive, Aurora police spokesman Officer Matthew Longshore told The Associated Press in an email.

Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11pm on Saturday, Longshore said. Preliminary information indicated that there had been a party at one of the apartments.

Police described the scene as near a busy Iliff Avenue and Buckley Road, a busy commercial intersection.

Police released a description of one suspect, indicating no one was immediately taken into custody. Longshore said there were "possibly other suspects,'' but police were still in the midst of interviews Sunday morning.