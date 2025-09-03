GOLD/FOREX
Trump to speak with Ukraine's Zelensky on Thursday: US official

The US President said 'I'm having a conversation with him very shortly'

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump will speak with Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, a White House official said, after the Ukrainian president and European leaders said earlier that they expected a call.

"I'm having a conversation with him very shortly and I'll know pretty much what we're going to be doing," Trump told an AFP reporter in the Oval Office on Wednesday as Polish President Karol Nawrocki visited.

A White House official later told AFP: "President Trump was referring to Zelensky. They will be speaking tomorrow."

