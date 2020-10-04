President Donald Trump will receive more doses of Remdesivir on Sunday as he enters a third day in hospital, with his physician saying he has made "substantial progress" but still isn't "out of the woods." Trump completed a second dose of Remdesivir on Saturday and remained fever free, his doctor Sean Conley said in a Saturday evening update. He's expected to conduct his presidential duties while being monitored by Conley.
"While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic," Conley said in a statement. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said in an interview on Fox News that Trump is "is doing really well now," but suffered from a fever and reduced blood-oxygen saturation on Friday. "We were concerned with that," he said. "He had a fever, and his blood oxygen level had dropped rapidly."
Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who helped Trump prepare for Tuesday's presidential debate with Joe Biden, also entered a hospital because he contracted COVID-19. White House aide Nick Luna, who serves as a personal attendant to Trump, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, according to people familiar with the matter.
Luna's diagnosis emerged a little more than 24 hours after Trump entered the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment of COVID-19 following his own infection. Known as Trump's body man, Luna is the latest member of Trump's inner circle of White House personnel to contract coronavirus. Hope Hicks, one of the president's closest advisers, fell ill on Wednesday while traveling with Trump.