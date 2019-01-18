Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday cancelled the US delegation’s trip to the annual international conference at Davos, saying the officials were needed in Washington to tackle the shutdown of the federal government.
“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his Delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,” said a statement from Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin had been due to head the five-strong delegation that also included Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump last week cancelled his own participation in Davos, also citing the row in Washington over his calls for a Mexico border wall.