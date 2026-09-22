GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump at UN calls for all countries to quit ICC

Trump escalates clash with Hague tribunal, denouncing it as anti-American

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US president urges mass withdrawal from court he brands a ‘rogue institution’
US president urges mass withdrawal from court he brands a ‘rogue institution’

US President Donald Trump called Tuesday for all nations that are part of the International Criminal Court to quit the body, calling it "out of control."

"The United States is equally opposed to the out-of-control institution known as the International Criminal Court," he said at the United Nations.

"I call on all nations that are members of the ICC to officially resign from this rogue institution immediately," he added.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has vowed to dismantle the ICC "brick by brick," describing the court as an "intolerable threat to US sovereignty."

The body tries individuals for the world's worst crimes.

Washington has imposed a series of sanctions on ICC officials, furious at the court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - a close US ally.

On Tuesday, Trump said Washington would "never allow US service members or anyone else to be investigated or given show-trials by an anti-American tribunal with no jurisdiction over us."

The United States is not an ICC member and has never ratified the Rome Statute that established the court. Israel, Russia and China are also not members.

Related Topics:
Donald Trump

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ki Ho, a man armed with 37 years of hard-won career experience, starts from scratch as an intern at a fashion company run by Sun Woo — a CEO who built an empire in just three years and probably doesn't have time for anyone's onboarding small talk.

Korean Intern remake debuts at No. 1 at box office

2m read
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan had earlier starred in piku.

The Intern Bollywood remake: Why it never took off

3m read
The former president sat with his chin resting on his hands as the proceedings opened.

Philippines ex-leader Duterte appears in ICC courtroom

3m read
erJudge Tomoko Akane arrives prior to the announcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) vrdict that sentenced Malian Jihadist police chief Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to 10 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during a reign of terror in the fabled Malian city of Timbuktu, on November 20, 2024 at the ICC court in The Hague.z

ICC slams US decision to sanction the court's president

4m read