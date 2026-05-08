Trump announces 3-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Three-day truce to pause fighting and enable major prisoner exchange
US President Donald Trump has announced a three-day ceasefire in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, set to take place from May 9 to May 11.
Trump posted on Truth Social that the ceasefire will coincide with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations and acknowledged Ukraine’s role in World War II. He said the truce will involve a suspension of all military activity and a prisoner exchange of 1,000 individuals from each country.
“This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Trump wrote.
He expressed hope that the ceasefire marks the “beginning of the end” of the war, describing the ongoing conflict as “the biggest since World War II” and saying negotiations to end it are progressing.