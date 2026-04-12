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Russia will not extend truce unless Zelensky agrees to terms: Kremlin

'Sustainable peace can come when we secure our interests,' says Kremlin

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AFP
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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
AFP

Russia will not extend a truce with Ukraine over Orthodox Easter unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accepts its terms, the Kremlin said in an interview aired Sunday.

"Sustainable peace can come when we secure our interests and achieve the goals we set from the very start. This can be done literally today. But Zelensky must accept these well-known solutions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to Russian news agencies.

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"Until Zelensky musters the courage to assume this responsibility, the special military operation will continue after the truce expires," Peskov added, referring to the war in Ukraine.

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