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Tropical Storm Amanda is the first of the Pacific hurricane season, meteorologists say

Storm strengthens over open Pacific, with no immediate threat to land

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AP
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This satellite image provided by CIRA/NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Amanda forming in the Pacific Ocean, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (CIRA/NOAA via AP)
This satellite image provided by CIRA/NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Amanda forming in the Pacific Ocean, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (CIRA/NOAA via AP)

MIAMI: Tropical Storm Amanda formed Wednesday in the Pacific Ocean, marking the first tropical cyclone of the season, the National Hurricane Center said.

Amanda was located about 1,475 miles (2,375 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, according to the Miami-based weather center. With the center of the storm at sea, the cyclone posed no immediate threat to land.

Amanda had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), meteorologists said. The storm was forecast to strengthen over the next couple of days and then weaken over the weekend.

The Pacific hurricane season started May 15. The Atlantic hurricane season began Monday, and no cyclones have formed in that basin yet this year.

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