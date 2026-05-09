The Pentagon just put its UFO files online for everyone to see

Hundreds of declassified UAP videos and documents are now searchable by the public
Dubai: For decades, America’s UFO files lived in classified archives, congressional hearings and grainy leaked videos passed around the internet.
Now, they have a website.
The United States Department of Defense has launched a new public portal dedicated to unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) — the government’s formal term for UFOs — publishing its first batch of declassified videos, documents, photos and eyewitness accounts in what officials describe as a broader push for transparency.
The launch marks a notable shift in how governments are treating unexplained aerial sightings: less as fringe speculation, and more as searchable public data.
The first release includes more than 160 files drawn from across the US government, ranging from military footage and field reports to decades-old records dating back to the 1940s. Some documents include incidents over restricted airspace, unexplained orb sightings and historical mission transcripts connected to the Apollo era.
Reporting by Reuters said the move follows growing political pressure in Washington for wider disclosure of UAP investigations, fuelled by congressional hearings, whistleblower testimony and rising public interest in whether the government knows more than it has revealed.
But transparency does not necessarily mean answers.
Coverage from Associated Press noted that while the newly released files include striking imagery — glowing objects, unusual flight patterns and unexplained infrared signatures — experts continue to caution that many sightings may ultimately have conventional explanations, from balloons and drones to sensor anomalies and classified military technology.
That tension — between openness and uncertainty — is what makes the release significant.
For years, UFO disclosure was shaped by leaks, secrecy and conspiracy theories. A public database changes that dynamic. Researchers, journalists and the public can now review the same raw material, compare records and draw their own conclusions.
In the age of AI, searchable archives and open-source investigation, the Pentagon’s biggest disclosure may not be what is in the files.
It may be that the files are finally open.