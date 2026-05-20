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Pentagon says it has reduced brigades in Europe from four to three

Delay in Poland deployment underscores Pentagon rethink of troop presence

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AFP
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Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment line up vehicles at the military airfield in Vilseck, Germany as they prepare for their deployment to Romania in support NATO allies and demonstrate US commitment to NATO Article V. File photo taken on February 9, 2022.
Soldiers of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment line up vehicles at the military airfield in Vilseck, Germany as they prepare for their deployment to Romania in support NATO allies and demonstrate US commitment to NATO Article V. File photo taken on February 9, 2022.
AP

The Department of Defense said Tuesday it was reducing the number of US troop brigades in Europe from four to three, taking the deployment back to 2021 levels, as Washington pressures the continent to do more for its own defense.

The Pentagon "has reduced the total number of Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) assigned to Europe from four to three," it said in a statement. A BCT comprises 4,000-4,700 personnel, according to a Congressional report.

The statement said that the reduction was resulting in a "temporary delay" of the deployment of US forces to Poland.

That announcement was preceded earlier Tuesday by US Vice President JD Vance saying that a planned deployment of 4,000 troops to Poland had been delayed rather than canceled.

"The Department will determine the final disposition of these and other US forces in Europe based on further analysis of US strategic and operational requirements, as well as our allies' own ability to contribute forces toward Europe's defense," the Pentagon statement said.

The reduction in brigade combat teams is the culmination of weeks of anticipation about US force reduction in Europe, and Washington's insistence that its allies on the continent invest more in their own defense. 

President Donald Trump has appeared determined to punish allies who have failed to back the US-led war against Iran or contribute to a peacekeeping force in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The Pentagon announced at the beginning of May that Washington would pull 5,000 troops from Germany.

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