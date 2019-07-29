Mexico City : Two tropical storms were gaining force and pushing westward across the Pacific on Monday, at least one of them on a path likely to take it just south of the Hawaiian Islands at week's end.

The US National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Erick was about 2,375-kilometres east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, early Monday. It had maximum sustained winds of 110km/h and was moving toward the west at 26km/h.

The center said Erick could grow into a major hurricane Tuesday but was expected to begin losing strength Wednesday and gradually weaken into a tropical storm before nearing Hawaii.

Father to the east, Tropical Storm Flossie formed, and it was following a roughly similar track, though a bit to the north.