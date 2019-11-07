He was accused of using the "YouVersion" Bible app to target underage girls

San Francisco: A 50-year-old sex offender, accused of using the "YouVersion" Bible app to target underage girls, has been arrested, the media reported.

Officials have accused Douglas Earl Kersey, 50, of using the YouVersion Bible App to solicit young girls at a Hillsborough County Christian youth group, according to an arrest warrant, Gizmodo reported on Wednesday citing the ABC News.

The court documents reportedly state Kersey was using the Bible app to "befriend" young teenage girls in the church and communicate with them online.

The incident came to light, according to ABC News, when a tipster observed that Kersey had sent friend requests to minors in their church group. The officials searched his name on the sex offenders registry and decided to take action.