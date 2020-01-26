41-year-old former NBA star was with four people traveling in his chopper

Kobe Bryant Image Credit: Washington Post

Legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant has reportedly died in a California helicopter crash, a report said Sunday.

He was 41.

French news agency AFP, quoting TMZ Sports, reported that Bryant was among at least four people traveling in his private helicopter over Calabasas when a fire broke out, sending the chopper spiraling from the sky

There were no survivors, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to TMZ.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, was not among those aboard the chopper, according to the report.