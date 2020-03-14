US president says he has no symptoms

US President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus in Washington. Image Credit: AP

WASHINGTON: President Trump says he will 'most likely' be tested for new virus "fairly soon", but says he has "no symptoms".

Trump was responding to a question asked by the US media about contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, an AP source said a second person who was at Mar-a-Lago with President Trump over the weekend has also tested positive for coronavirus.

National emergency

On Friday, Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the disease.

Trump said he hopes the national emergency powers on coronavirus will not be needed for long.

He also added that he does not see an impact from coronavirus on China trade, adding he believes China's President Xi Jinping is dealing in good faith.