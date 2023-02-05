1 of 10
Dozens of wildfires blazing though Chile caused the government to extend an emergency order to another region on Saturday, as a scorching summer heat wave complicates efforts to control fires that have claimed at least 23 lives so far.
Image Credit: AFP
More than 1,100 people have sought refuge in shelters while at least 979 people have been reported injured by the raging fires, according to an official briefing later on Saturday.
Image Credit: AFP
The latest emergency order covers the southern region of Araucania, next to the previously declared Biobio and Nuble regions, located near the middle of the South American country's long Pacific coastline.
Image Credit: Reuters
The government of President Gabriel Boric extended a state of disaster to include the southern region of Araucania. The regions of Nuble and Biobio were already under a disaster designation. The move allows Boric to mobilize the military to help battle the fires as the death toll continued to rise.
Image Credit: AFP
Boric, who suspended a holiday to rush to the city of Concepcion, tweeted that he would keep working "to confront the forest fires and to help families." Boric said Argentina had offered to send firefighters and equipment. Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico and Spain have also offered help, Interior Minister Carolina Toha said.
Image Credit: Reuters
Temperatures soared to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), hindering efforts to contain the fires, many of which raged out of control.
Image Credit: Reuters
Ten of the deaths were in the town of Santa Juana, in Concepcion province, authorities said earlier. The fires destroyed at least 88 homes and swept through 47,000 hectares (116,000 acres) of forest, officials said.
Image Credit: Reuters
The dead included two crew members of a helicopter fighting fires who were killed in a crash Friday afternoon, officials said. One firefighter has died and at least eight have been injured while battling the blazes.
Image Credit: Reuters
In all, some 2,300 firefighters and 75 aircraft have been deployed in the region.
Image Credit: Reuters
The heatwave has created fears of a repeat of 2017, when widespread fires in the same region left 11 people dead and destroyed 1,500 homes.
Image Credit: Reuters