Philippines: Bridge collapse leaves one dead, 3 still missing

Flood-hit Tarlac faces dual bridge crisis as search for three continues
MANILA: One person has been confirmed dead on Tuesday (Sept. 1) and three others remain missing after a car plunged into the swollen Tarlac River when a portion of Agana Bridge collapsed during heavy monsoon rains on Saturday (Aug. 29).
The body of one passenger was recovered Monday in waters off Barangay Pugaro in Dagupan City, Pangasinan — about 90km downstream from the bridge in Tarlac City — according to the Philippine Coast Guard.
Tarlac City Mayor Susan Yap confirmed the recovered person was among the five occupants of the vehicle.
One passenger was rescued, leaving three unaccounted for.
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Agana Bridge collapsed at about 8:32 pm Saturday as persistent rain from the southwest monsoon, or habagat, swelled the Tarlac River.
The bridge in Barangay Tibag had been used as an alternate route after the nearby Aquino Bridge was damaged by flooding a day earlier.
The Coast Guard said search, rescue and retrieval operations had been suspended because strong currents and poor visibility made conditions unsafe for responders.
The operation will resume once river conditions improve.
Before the suspension, authorities used aerial drones and expanded searches along the river corridor, including Barangay Santa Cruz, about five kilometres from the bridge.
Families of the missing passengers had appealed for a wider search as the fast-moving river may have carried victims and debris far from the collapse site.
The incident highlights the scale of the flooding disaster in Central Luzon, where heavy habagat rain enhanced by Tropical Depression Pilandok has inundated communities, damaged roads and overwhelmed key infrastructure.
The Department of Public Works and Highways has delivered heavy equipment and materials to construct a temporary Bailey bridge, with the aim of restoring access to communities affected by the collapse.
“Ngayon po, ang pinaka-priority natin ay mapadaanan natin ulit ang Agana Bridge (Our top priority is to make the bridge passable),” Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said, adding that materials had already arrived at the site.
A Philippine Army combat engineer has also been assisting in evaluating how the temporary bridge can be installed.
No date has yet been announced for when the crossing will reopen. Police have secured the bridge area, maintained crowd control and joined search efforts.
Tarlac province has been under a state of calamity after widespread flooding damaged infrastructure and isolated areas.
The Agana Bridge collapse followed the partial failure of Aquino Bridge, creating a dual transport crisis for motorists travelling between Tarlac City and several western towns.newsinfo.
The Office of Civil Defence has separately said it is verifying reports of additional deaths linked to the latest habagat episode.
Authorities have rescued one of the five individuals who fell into the river after the Agana Bridge collapsed. The victim has been rushed to the hospital while the rescue operation continues for its missing companions, according to the Tarlac City Government.