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Pentagon says Navy Secretary John Phelan is leaving 'immediately', in latest departure of a top defence leader

Top Navy civilian leader leaves a day after speaking at major service conference

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AP
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FILE - Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks, as President Donald Trump listens, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Dec. 22, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)
FILE - Secretary of the Navy John Phelan speaks, as President Donald Trump listens, at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, Dec. 22, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file)

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon announced Wednesday that the Navy’s top civilian official, Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, is leaving his job.

In a statement posted to social media, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Phelan was “departing the administration, effective immediately.”

Navy Undersecretary Hung Cao will become acting secretary of the Navy, Parnell said.

The sudden departure comes just a day after Phelan addressed a large crowd of sailors and industry professionals at the Navy’s annual conference in Washington, D.C., and spoke with reporters on his ongoing agenda.

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