Pearl Harbor shadow: Trump remark rattles Japan ties

Iran war tensions spill into alliance as ‘surprise’ comment draws backlash
A remark by US President Donald Trump invoking the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor has sparked unease in Japan, overshadowing high-level talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East.
During an Oval Office meeting focused on the ongoing Iran conflict and efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz, Trump defended the lack of advance notice to allies about US strikes by saying: “We wanted surprise.” He then added: “Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK? Right?”, The New York Times reported.
The comment, delivered as Washington presses allies to help safeguard energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz — a route for roughly one-fifth of global oil — has triggered criticism in Japan, where memories of World War II remain deeply sensitive. The episode underscores how geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are reverberating across longstanding alliances.
President Trump made the remark while explaining why allies, including Japan, were not informed in advance about US strikes on Iran.
“We wanted surprise,” he said. “Who knows better about surprise than Japan, OK? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK? Right?”
Earlier in the meeting, Trump had struck a more conciliatory tone, praising Japan’s role in Middle East efforts. “I believe that… they are really stepping up to the plate,” he said, adding that he was “very proud” of Japan, AFP reported.
The attack on Pearl Harbor took place on December 7, 1941, when Japanese forces launched a surprise military strike on the US Pacific Fleet in Hawaii.
The assault led to the United States entering World War II, marking a turning point in global history and reshaping the geopolitical order.
Date: December 7, 1941
Event: Surprise Japanese attack on US Pacific Fleet in Hawaii
Impact: Prompted the United States to enter World War II
Strategic outcome: Expanded the war into a global conflict involving the US
Legacy: Remains a defining moment in US military history and Japan-US relations
Postwar shift: Japan adopted a pacifist constitution renouncing war
Modern context: US and Japan are now close allies with deep security ties
Pearl Harbor remains a deeply emotional and complex subject in Japan and the United States. While some older generations in Japan have historically defended the attack as a response to US pressure, postwar Japan — under a pacifist constitution — has largely viewed the event more critically.
Many Japanese also see the broader wartime legacy, including Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as part of a painful historical memory.
Izuru Makihara, a professor at the University of Tokyo, said: “This is something that absolutely shouldn’t be said,” according to The New York Times.
For decades, US presidents have generally avoided invoking Pearl Harbor in ways that could strain ties with Tokyo, focusing instead on strengthening the alliance.
The response in Japan has been mixed but largely critical.
Toru Tamagawa, a commentator for TV Asahi, said the remark showed “an unpleasant side of President Trump,” adding: “He doesn’t care at all that the Japanese prime minister is sitting next to him.”
Some critics also turned their attention to Prime Minister Takaichi for not responding to the comment.
Others, however, expressed sympathy, arguing that responding in real time would have been difficult. “The Pearl Harbor incident was not the kind of thing that could be countered on the spot,” said former lawmaker Shiori Yamao.
The exchange comes against the backdrop of escalating conflict involving Iran, the United States and regional actors, which has heightened risks around the Strait of Hormuz — a critical artery for global energy supplies.
Washington has been urging allies, including Japan, to contribute to efforts to secure the waterway. Japan relies on the strait for around 90 percent of its oil imports.
Japan, alongside Britain, France and other allies, has signalled readiness “to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz”.
However, sending Japan’s Self-Defence Forces abroad remains politically sensitive due to its pacifist constitution and public opinion at home.
The episode highlights the delicate balancing act facing Tokyo — maintaining its security alliance with Washington while navigating domestic constraints and regional tensions.