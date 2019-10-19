He had been in a medical leave of absence for about a month

Mark Hurd Image Credit: Reuters

San Francisco: Oracle co-chief executive Mark Hurd died on Friday, about a month after taking a medical leave of absence from his post, the US technology company said.

Hurd, 62, took a break from his positon at Oracle in September, saying in a release that he "needed more time to take care of my health".

Since Hurd and Safra Catz began running the California-based cloud computing company together in September of 2014, Oracle shares rose more than 30 per cent.

Hurd joined Oracle in 2010.

Hurd previously been chief of computer maker Hewlett-Packard, where he worked from 2005 until 2010 when he was forced to resign as a result of allegations of sexual harassment by a former subcontractor of the group.

Hurd's work career included 15 years at NCR, maker of cash register and teller machines, where he served a stint as chief executive.

"It is with a profound sense of sadness and loss that I tell everyone here at Oracle that Mark Hurd passed away early this morning," Oracle co-founder and chairman Larry Ellison said in an email to employees posted online by CNBC.