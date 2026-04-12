Police probe deadly shooting at Union Township Chick-fil-A on busy Route 22
A mass shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Union Township, New Jersey, has left one person dead and several others injured, according to US media reports.
The incident occurred at the restaurant on Route 22 near Gelb Avenue around 8:40pm (local time) on Saturday. Local police confirmed they are investigating the shooting, which was first reported shortly after 8:45pm.
Witness accounts cited by US media suggested a group of men entered the restaurant and moved behind the counter before opening fire.
Authorities said multiple shots were fired inside or near the crowded restaurant, triggering panic as customers and staff fled for safety.
At least six people were reportedly shot, with one victim pronounced dead at the scene. Others were taken to nearby hospitals, though their conditions have not yet been confirmed.
Officials have not released the final number of casualties.
The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation. Authorities have not disclosed any information about suspects or possible motives.
Footage shared online showed a heavy police presence at the restaurant late Saturday night, with officers inside the building and across the parking area as the investigation continued.