GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

One killed, several injured in New Jersey Chick-fil-A shooting

Police probe deadly shooting at Union Township Chick-fil-A on busy Route 22

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
One dead, several injured after gunmen open fire at crowded New Jersey Chick-fil-A
One dead, several injured after gunmen open fire at crowded New Jersey Chick-fil-A
@ABC7NY/X

A mass shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Union Township, New Jersey, has left one person dead and several others injured, according to US media reports.

The incident occurred at the restaurant on Route 22 near Gelb Avenue around 8:40pm (local time) on Saturday. Local police confirmed they are investigating the shooting, which was first reported shortly after 8:45pm.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Gunmen allegedly entered counter area

Witness accounts cited by US media suggested a group of men entered the restaurant and moved behind the counter before opening fire.

Authorities said multiple shots were fired inside or near the crowded restaurant, triggering panic as customers and staff fled for safety.

Victims rushed to hospital

At least six people were reportedly shot, with one victim pronounced dead at the scene. Others were taken to nearby hospitals, though their conditions have not yet been confirmed.

Officials have not released the final number of casualties.

Police launch investigation

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the investigation. Authorities have not disclosed any information about suspects or possible motives.

Large police presence at scene

Footage shared online showed a heavy police presence at the restaurant late Saturday night, with officers inside the building and across the parking area as the investigation continued.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Union Properties approves first dividend in 11 years

Union Properties approves first dividend in 11 years

2m read
Local residents look at the damaged portion of a police station at the site of an overnight suicide bombing, in Bannu, a district of northwestern Pakistan, Friday, April 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Amaad Khattak)

Talks between Afghanistan, Pakistan 'advancing': China

2m read
UAE plans 140 new food products to boost supply

UAE plans 140 new food products to boost supply

2m read
Piyush Goyal - India Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, M P Ahammad – Chairman, Malabar Group, Asher O - Managing Director - India Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kirit Bhansali – Chairman GJEPC at the unveiling of Malabar Gold & Diamonds' CSR initiative for FY 2026 -27 along with other respected dignitaries and scholarship recipients.

Piyush Goyal unveils $24M Malabar Gold CSR initiative

3m read