Nobel Prize 2025 countdown: Can Donald Trump really win the peace prize?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has confirmed that the 2025 Peace Prize decision, finalized earlier this week, will not be influenced by the recent Israel-Gaza peace agreement. Any developments in the region will be considered for the 2026 award instead.

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the Committee, emphasised the laureate has already been selected.

Despite this, Trump’s allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have actively promoted his candidacy, highlighting his public claims of mediating multiple global conflicts.