Nobel Prize 2025 countdown: Can Donald Trump really win the peace prize?

The prize received 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
US President Donald Trump at a White House roundtable on October 8, 2025, as global attention turns to his Nobel Peace Prize claims, including the Gaza ceasefire.
US President Donald Trump at a White House roundtable on October 8, 2025, as global attention turns to his Nobel Peace Prize claims, including the Gaza ceasefire.
AFP
The Nobel Peace Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious honours, recognises individuals and organisations that promote peace, human rights, and international cooperation. Established in 1901 under the will of Alfred Nobel, it has so far honoured 142 laureates. Chosen by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, recipients are celebrated for advancing diplomacy and disarmament. This year, the prize drew 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations. This year, US President Donald Trump has reignited debate by claiming he deserves the prize for mediating global conflicts, including Gaza. Follow our live updates.

Highlights

SHOW MORE

'Gaza deal won’t affect Nobel Peace Prize'

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has confirmed that the 2025 Peace Prize decision, finalized earlier this week, will not be influenced by the recent Israel-Gaza peace agreement. Any developments in the region will be considered for the 2026 award instead.

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Chair of the Committee, emphasised the laureate has already been selected.

Despite this, Trump’s allies, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have actively promoted his candidacy, highlighting his public claims of mediating multiple global conflicts.

'Obama got a prize for doing nothing': Trump

As the world awaits the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize announcement in Oslo, US President Donald Trump has reignited controversy by claiming he deserves the honour — while lashing out at his predecessor Barack Obama, who received the prize in 2009.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he had “stopped eight wars” and brokered peace in Gaza, but insisted he wasn’t seeking recognition.

“Nobody in history has solved eight wars in nine months. I didn’t do it for the award — I did it because I saved lives,” he said.

He went on to criticise Obama, saying, “He got a prize for doing nothing… They gave it to him for just getting elected.”

Also Read: Can Trump join other US presidents to win the Nobel Peace Prize?

AI chatbots and experts reject Trump’s claim

Ahead of the Nobel announcement, Trump’s assertion that he ended “seven wars” has drawn scepticism from experts — and even AI systems.

ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, Grok and Perplexity all independently evaluated his claims, concluding they were “unsupported by factual evidence.”
The chatbots noted that while there were “instances of de-escalation,” none amounted to verified or lasting peace agreements.

Also Read: All eyes on Trump as Nobel Peace Prize day nears

The ‘seven wars’ Trump claims to have ended

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for resolving several international conflicts, including between:

  • Israel and Iran

  • The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda

  • Cambodia and Thailand

  • India and Pakistan

  • Serbia and Kosovo

  • Egypt and Ethiopia

  • Azerbaijan and Armenia

He also cited his role in facilitating the Gaza ceasefire, which he said came after his administration’s peace efforts.

Will the Gaza ceasefire influence the prize?

Trump’s role in brokering the recent Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal has drawn attention. While some credit him for facilitating the agreement, analysts suggest the timing may be too late for the Nobel Committee to factor it into their decision.

Which US presidents have won the prize?

Only four US presidents have received the Nobel Peace Prize to date:

  • Theodore Roosevelt (1906) – for mediating peace between Japan and Russia

  • Woodrow Wilson (1919) – for founding the League of Nations

  • Jimmy Carter (2002) – for advancing democracy and human rights

  • Barack Obama (2009) – for strengthening international diplomacy

Who decides the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Norwegian Nobel Committee — comprising five members appointed by Norway’s parliament — will announce the laureate at 11:00 am (1:00 pm UAE time) on Friday.

The panel includes:

  • Jorgen Watne Frydnes (Chair)

  • Asle Toje

  • Anne Enger

  • Kristin Clemet

  • Gry Larsen

This year, the prize received 338 nominations — 244 individuals and 94 organisations.

2025 prize: Nominations

This year’s prize attracted 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations. The winner will be announced Friday at 11:00 am (0900 GMT) in Oslo by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The committee typically focuses on the durability of peace, promotion of international fraternity, and long-term impact of peace initiatives.

What’s at stake for Norway?

Norway is currently negotiating a trade deal with the US, seeking tariff reductions on its exports. The Nobel Peace Prize announcement this week adds a global spotlight to Norway’s diplomatic engagements.

When and where to watch

The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 will be announced at 11:00 am (0900 GMT) in Oslo by the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The Nobel Peace Prize: History and context

