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New US passport revealed: Major upgrade with gold eagle, flying pages and more

Redesigned document aims to boost security and showcase American symbolism

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Gold eagle motif and dynamic page art mark bold new era for US passports
Gold eagle motif and dynamic page art mark bold new era for US passports

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has unveiled a redesigned US passport, along with plans to make first-time passport applications fully digital from December.

The new passport, called “Flight of the Eagle”, is expected to enter use in 2028. It will keep the familiar blue cover but feature a larger, more prominent gold American eagle.

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The overhaul aims to simplify how Americans apply for and track their passports, according to The New York Times.

First-time passport applications go digital

From December, Americans will be able to apply for their first passport online through America.gov, the new government website bringing together federal information and services.

Applicants will be able to:

  • Apply for a first passport online

  • Use Login.gov to access their information

  • Take a passport photo using their device or upload an existing photo

  • Preview how the photo will look on the passport

  • Pay the passport fee online

  • Track the application in real time

  • See an estimated delivery date

Rubio described the current passport application process as a “maze” involving forms, printing, appointments and waiting in line.

The new system is intended to remove much of that paperwork and allow applicants to complete the process digitally.

What will the new US passport look like?

The passport will remain blue, but the cover will get a striking makeover.

Key changes include:

  • A larger gold American eagle on the front

  • “United States of America” placed above the eagle

  • New artwork across the interior pages

  • Illustrations highlighting US history, from the American Revolution to the moon landings

  • An eagle illustration on each right-hand page that appears to fly when the pages are flipped

The flying-eagle effect uses a zoetrope-style design, creating the impression of movement when the passport pages are quickly turned.

New passport packaging

From 2028, newly issued passports will also arrive in redesigned packaging.

Rubio said the changes are intended to modernise both the passport and the way Americans obtain it.

What changes for US passport holders?

From December

  • First-time passport applications are expected to become available online through America.gov.

  • Applicants will be able to upload or take photos, pay online and track applications.

From 2028

  • The new “Flight of the Eagle” passport design is expected to enter use.

  • The blue cover will feature a larger gold eagle.

  • Interior pages will showcase US history through new artwork.

  • The passport will use a visual effect that makes the eagle appear to fly when pages are flipped.

The State Department currently requires first-time adult passport applicants to apply in person, while eligible passport holders can renew online or by mail.

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