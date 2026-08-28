GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

New US aircraft carrier to deploy to the Middle East: report

Navy reshuffles carriers amid long deployments, blockade of Iranian ports

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean while conducting a tailored ship’s training availability off the coast of Southern California on April 30, 2017. The Sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the US Naval Hospital Guam April 9 died of COVID-related complications reported by the US Navy on April 13, 2020.
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean while conducting a tailored ship’s training availability off the coast of Southern California on April 30, 2017. The Sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the US Naval Hospital Guam April 9 died of COVID-related complications reported by the US Navy on April 13, 2020.
AFP

A new US aircraft carrier will deploy to the Middle East to relieve another carrier that recently sailed to the region as the war with Iran drags on, the US Naval Institute (USNI) reported.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt strike group is expected to sail from San Diego, on the US west coast, in the coming weeks, for a more than seven-month deployment, USNI said Wednesday.

It will relieve the USS George Washington, which deployed from Japan and arrived in the Middle East last week, replacing the USS Abraham Lincoln, amid reports of grim conditions on that carrier that has been at sea since November 2025.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here 

At the time, the acting Navy secretary pushed back on these concerns.

The Lincoln is currently heading for a port call in Thailand next week for its 5,000 sailors.

The US has maintained an aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea for strike missions over Iran since the US and Israel launched the war at the end of February, and subsequently to enforce a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The USNI is a private military association that hosts research and reporting on national security issues.

Wednesday's report cited senior officials including Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle as saying that the Navy is trying to ease pressure on sailors and their families facing the longest deployments in decades.

The US Defence Department did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment Thursday.

The recent deployment of the George Washington from Japan means there is currently no US aircraft carrier in Pacific, where the US customarily retains a vessel to counter China.

The Lincoln had departed California in November 2025 for duty in the South China Sea and was rerouted to the Middle East before US-Israeli attacks on Iran that began six months ago.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The USS George Washington aircraft carrier

USS George Washington joins US carriers in Middle East

3m read
US CENTCOM Chief Ends High-Stakes West Asia Tour as USS Abraham Lincoln Departs Region

US CENTCOM chief ends high-stakes Middle East tour

2m read
The USS Abraham Lincoln’s prolonged mission has raised concerns over crew welfare, morale and mental health.

US Navy carrier to return after 266 days on deployment

2m read
A top view showing an array of aircraft on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during deployment en route to the Middle East.

US sends USS George Washington carrier to Middle East

3m read