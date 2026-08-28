New US aircraft carrier to deploy to the Middle East: report

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Pacific Ocean while conducting a tailored ship’s training availability off the coast of Southern California on April 30, 2017. The Sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the US Naval Hospital Guam April 9 died of COVID-related complications reported by the US Navy on April 13, 2020. AFP