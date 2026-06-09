Luca Parmitano to pilot Artemis 3, first European on NASA Moon programme
NASA has announced that Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will become the first European to take part in an Artemis mission, serving as pilot for the upcoming Artemis 3 flight.
Parmitano, representing the European Space Agency (ESA), will join a four-member crew that also includes three NASA astronauts:
Andre Douglas, a first-time space flyer
Frank Rubio, a record-setting astronaut
Randy Bresnik, a veteran test pilot
The mission is currently targeted for launch as early as late 2027.
NASA said Artemis 3 will focus on testing critical systems needed for future lunar exploration, including docking between the Orion spacecraft and a lunar lander.
The mission is designed to reduce risks ahead of a planned crewed Moon landing, which NASA aims to achieve as soon as 2028.
Parmitano’s selection marks a significant milestone for the European Space Agency, strengthening its role in NASA’s long-term Artemis programme and international lunar exploration efforts.