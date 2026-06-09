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NASA says Italian will be first European to join an Artemis mission

Luca Parmitano to pilot Artemis 3, first European on NASA Moon programme

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AFP
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European Space Agency's astronauts (from left) Germany's Alexander Gerst, France's Thomas Pesquet, Italy's Luca Parmitano and Germany's Matthias Maurer
European Space Agency's astronauts (from left) Germany's Alexander Gerst, France's Thomas Pesquet, Italy's Luca Parmitano and Germany's Matthias Maurer
AFP

NASA has announced that Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano will become the first European to take part in an Artemis mission, serving as pilot for the upcoming Artemis 3 flight.

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Parmitano, representing the European Space Agency (ESA), will join a four-member crew that also includes three NASA astronauts:

  • Andre Douglas, a first-time space flyer

  • Frank Rubio, a record-setting astronaut

  • Randy Bresnik, a veteran test pilot

The mission is currently targeted for launch as early as late 2027.

Preparing for future Moon landing

NASA said Artemis 3 will focus on testing critical systems needed for future lunar exploration, including docking between the Orion spacecraft and a lunar lander.

The mission is designed to reduce risks ahead of a planned crewed Moon landing, which NASA aims to achieve as soon as 2028.

A milestone for Europe

Parmitano’s selection marks a significant milestone for the European Space Agency, strengthening its role in NASA’s long-term Artemis programme and international lunar exploration efforts.

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