On Monday night, prosecutors filed in Washington D.C. court the notes of FBI agents’ January 2017 interview with Flynn in which, he later admitted, he misled agents. The filings show that Flynn was asked about former US president Barack Obama-era sanctions that were announced on December 29, 2016, as punishment for Russia’s interference in the election and that he insisted he had not discussed them with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Flynn claimed he had not even known about the newly-announced sanctions because he had been on vacation in the Dominican Republic, where he did not have access to television news and his government-provided BlackBerry was not working.