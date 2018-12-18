How the various investigations into Trump’s world overlap

Mueller, of course, has been busy in other areas, too. He obtained indictments against former campaign staffers Paul Manafort and Rick Gates for alleged criminal behaviour extending back to 2006. Mueller obtained an admission of guilt from Flynn about misleading investigators at the outset of Trump’s presidency. On Monday, two of Flynn’s former colleagues were indicted by a federal court in Virginia for charges of misleading investigators and illegal lobbying. The plea agreement from Cohen in August documented illegal behaviour stretching back to 2012. And, of course, Mueller is probing how Russia worked to influence the 2016 election - and possible collusion by people in Trump’s outer orbit, such as longtime adviser Roger Stone, in that Russian effort. Those investigations aren’t directly related to Trump, but each touches him or his campaign in some way. Even without them, the number of threats posed to Trump, his administration and his private business are substantial. Most if not all of those investigations or lawsuits may come up empty. If any don’t, though, Trump’s political position could get very shaky, very quickly.