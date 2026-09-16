GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Los Angeles news helicopter crash kills three near bus accident scene

There was no immediate confirmation of the identity of those aboard the helicopter

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
First responders work the scene after a helicopter crashed near a bus crash in Chatsworth, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.
First responders work the scene after a helicopter crashed near a bus crash in Chatsworth, a neighborhood in Los Angeles.
AP

Los Angeles, United States: Three people were killed Tuesday in a fiery crash when a US news media helicopter covering a deadly bus crash came down in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Media in the city had scrambled to cover a deadly accident, after an SUV ploughed into a bus in the Chatsworth area, northwest of downtown, killing another three people and injuring many others in a city where news outlets routinely fly over large incidents.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

Reporters who were at the scene of the bus crash said there was a loud bang, with some saying they saw a helicopter come down around a block away, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

Aerial footage showed a large fire that appeared to involve shipping containers and cars, and the wreckage of a helicopter, whose mangled tail and rotors could be seen in the flames.

There was no immediate confirmation of the identity of those aboard the helicopter, but police confirmed early on it was a media chopper and the local NBC4 affiliate reported live that it was unable to make contact with its crew.

Then, during sometimes emotional live coverage on NBC4, veteran news anchor Colleen Williams confirmed it was the local news station's helicopter that crashed.

"We knew it was a news chopper. We knew we'd lost contact with our people out there, and we've just received confirmation," Williams said.

Dozens of firefighters were sent to the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

"Four patients have been assessed. Three patients have been determined deceased on scene. One patient has been transported to a local hospital in unknown condition," a statement said.

One of the dead appeared to be a person who was a pedestrian on the ground when the crash happened.

Los Angeles, America's second biggest city, is a competitive and crowded media market, where TV stations compete aggressively for stories.

Many of them routinely make use of aerial coverage, sending helicopters into the city's already busy skies to cover everything from fires to dramatic car chases.

There are usually two people on board a news media helicopter -- the pilot and the reporter-camera operator who frequently reports live from the sky.

hg/sla

© Agence France-Presse

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Suriya's next film is titled Scene: first look out

Suriya's next film is titled Scene: first look out

2m read
Preliminary investigations indicated that the shooting was linked to a revenge dispute, while the gunman fled the scene.

Man shoots dead brother’s killer inside Syrian court

1m read
The campsite at Bright Angel Creek corridor at the Grand Canyon, which was hit with flash floods is seen from Grand Canyon Village, Arizona, on August 31, 2026.

Grand Canyon flash floods: 2 dead, 1 still missing

3m read
The crash occurred on Al Dawawis road in the Al Qassasin district, prompting a major emergency response as police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene.

18 workers killed, 32 injured in Egypt collision

1m read