GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Long lines at Philadelphia airport - for cheesesteaks, not security

New Guinness World Record for longest line of 1,291 cheesesteak sandwiches

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Volunteers assemble cheesesteaks in a Guinness World Record attempt on National Cheesesteak Day at Philadelphia International Airport, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Philadelphia.
Volunteers assemble cheesesteaks in a Guinness World Record attempt on National Cheesesteak Day at Philadelphia International Airport, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Philadelphia.
AP

Philadelphia: Travellers passing through Philadelphia International Airport on Monday may have expected long security lines. But the longest line was made of cheesesteaks.

Organisers say they achieved a new Guinness World Record for the longest line of cheesesteak sandwiches, with 1,291 lined up inside a departure hall to mark National Cheesesteak Day. The display far surpassed the previous benchmark of 500 sandwiches.

“We went for the world record for the longest cheesesteak in history,” said Clarence LeJeune of MarketPlace PHL, a company that operates airport concessions. “Today we accomplished that goal here in Philadelphia.”

The cheesesteak, which originated in Philadelphia in the early 1900s, is widely considered the city’s signature food. LeJeune called it “synonymous” with Philadelphia, alongside its sports culture.

People in black aprons assembled cheesesteaks along tables set up in the walkway between Terminals B and C, filling rolls from silver buckets as they moved past storefronts.

After the record was certified, volunteers handed out the sandwiches to travellers, airport workers and Transportation Security Administration staff, who have been working without pay during the government shutdown.

LeJeune joked there are few hard rules for cheesesteaks, which is part of the “beauty of the experience” - except, he said, “You don’t ask for Swiss cheese,” referencing a 2003 moment when then-presidential candidate John Kerry drew criticism in Philadelphia for ordering one with Swiss.

Michael Empric, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, said rules require all food used in record attempts to be eaten or donated.

“In this case, they are going to TSA agents who definitely could use some lunch,” Empric said.

Related Topics:
America

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Firefighters and investigators examine the site, Monday, March 23, 2026, where an Air Canada jet came to rest after colliding with a Port Authority firetruck at LaGuardia Airport, after landing Sunday night in New York.

Stories of survival emerge from NY airport collision

3m read
Peso hits record lows, boosting gains for UAE remitters.

Peso hits record low, UAE remitters see bigger gains

2m read
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan looks on during the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Super Eights match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 28, 2026.

Allen needs 95 in the final to break Farhan's record

3m read
Daksh Chahal's Guinness attempt category differed from Concept2 records, allowing only five minutes’ rest after every hour, requiring three hours of rowing to bank a 15-minute break.

Watch: Dubai resident, 23, rows 84 hours with no sleep

5m read