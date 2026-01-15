List: US State Dept slams brakes on immigrant visas from 75 countries

US to suspend immigrant visa processing for applicants from these countries
The US Department of State announced late on Wednesday (January 14, 2026) a suspension (or pause) of immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries.
This measure, set to begin on January 21, 2026, is intended to allow reassessment of procedures related to the "public charge" rule — aimed at preventing entry of individuals likely to rely on public benefits/welfare — amid the Trump administration's broader immigration crackdown.
The suspension applies specifically to immigrant visas (e.g., for permanent residency/green cards, including family-based and employment-based categories).
It does not affect nonimmigrant/temporary visas (such as tourist, business, or student visas).
Here's the full list of the 75 affected countries, as reported consistently across multiple reputable sources citing US officials and an internal State Department memo:
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Antigua and Barbuda
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belize
Bhutan
Bosnia
Brazil
Burma (Myanmar)
Cambodia
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Colombia
Congo (Republic of the Congo)
Cuba
Dominica
Egypt
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Fiji
Gambia
Georgia
Ghana
Grenada
Guatemala
Guinea
Haiti
Iran
Iraq
Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire)
Jamaica
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Lebanon
Liberia
Libya
Macedonia
Moldova
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Nepal
Nicaragua
Nigeria
Pakistan
Russia
Rwanda
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Syria
Tanzania
Thailand
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Yemen
(Note: Some reports use slight variations like "Congo" or "Burma" [Myanmar] but they refer to the same nations. The count is consistently reported as exactly 75. With inputs from AP, AFP, and US media)
