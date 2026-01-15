GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

List: US State Dept slams brakes on immigrant visas from 75 countries

US to suspend immigrant visa processing for applicants from these countries

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
List: US State Dept slams brakes on immigrant visas from 75 countries
Shutterstock

The US Department of State announced late on Wednesday (January 14, 2026) a suspension (or pause) of immigrant visa processing for applicants from 75 countries.

'Public charge' rule

This measure, set to begin on January 21, 2026, is intended to allow reassessment of procedures related to the "public charge" rule — aimed at preventing entry of individuals likely to rely on public benefits/welfare — amid the Trump administration's broader immigration crackdown.

Applicants affected

The suspension applies specifically to immigrant visas (e.g., for permanent residency/green cards, including family-based and employment-based categories).

It does not affect nonimmigrant/temporary visas (such as tourist, business, or student visas).

FULL LIST

Here's the full list of the 75 affected countries, as reported consistently across multiple reputable sources citing US officials and an internal State Department memo:

  • Afghanistan

  • Albania

  • Algeria

  • Antigua and Barbuda

  • Armenia

  • Azerbaijan

  • Bahamas

  • Bangladesh

  • Barbados

  • Belarus

  • Belize

  • Bhutan

  • Bosnia

  • Brazil

  • Burma (Myanmar)

  • Cambodia

  • Cameroon

  • Cape Verde

  • Colombia

  • Congo (Republic of the Congo)

  • Cuba

  • Dominica

  • Egypt

  • Eritrea

  • Ethiopia

  • Fiji

  • Gambia

  • Georgia

  • Ghana

  • Grenada

  • Guatemala

  • Guinea

  • Haiti

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Ivory Coast (Côte d’Ivoire)

  • Jamaica

  • Jordan

  • Kazakhstan

  • Kosovo

  • Kuwait

  • Kyrgyzstan

  • Laos

  • Lebanon

  • Liberia

  • Libya

  • Macedonia

  • Moldova

  • Mongolia

  • Montenegro

  • Morocco

  • Nepal

  • Nicaragua

  • Nigeria

  • Pakistan

  • Russia

  • Rwanda

  • Saint Kitts and Nevis

  • Saint Lucia

  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

  • Senegal

  • Sierra Leone

  • Somalia

  • South Sudan

  • Sudan

  • Syria

  • Tanzania

  • Thailand

  • Togo

  • Tunisia

  • Uganda

  • Uruguay

  • Uzbekistan

  • Yemen

(Note: Some reports use slight variations like "Congo" or "Burma" [Myanmar] but they refer to the same nations. The count is consistently reported as exactly 75. With inputs from AP, AFP, and US media)

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

From Afghanistan to Yemen, the US State Department halts visa processing over welfare concerns.

Full list: 75 countries hit by US immigrant visa freeze

12m ago2m read
Department of State said that the revocations include around 8,000 student visas and 2,500 specialised visas issued to individuals who had encounters with US law enforcement for criminal activity.

100,000 visas revoked in the US: State Department

2m read
This image provided by Providence Police Dept. shows surveillance images of Claudio Neves Valente, a suspect in the mass shooting at Brown University. (Providence Police Dept. via AP)

Brown University mass shooter admits crimes in clip

2m read
New US immigration proposals complicate life for expats

New US immigration proposals complicate life for expats

4m read