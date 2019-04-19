No evidence substantiated by any facts, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW: The Kremlin says that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 400-page report has not offered any credible evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

The redacted report presented on Thursday said that there was no collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and Russian officials but it did document Russian efforts to meddle in the presidential vote.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that there is “no evidence substantiated by any facts” that Russia interfered in the election and said Moscow rejects the accusations.